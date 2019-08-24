NASCAR Truck: Gary Klutt returns to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

BOWMANVILLE, ON – MAY 16: Gary Klutt, driver of the #59 CTL Corp./Legendary Motorcar Chevrolet rests on his car after qualifying on the pole at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on May 16, 2015 in Bowmanville, Canada. (Photo by Matthew Murnaghan/NASCAR via Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Gary Klutt

By AMANDA VINCENT

Gary Klutt will make his third-career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start, the first of the 2019 season, Sunday in the Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. He’ll drive the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet as a teammate to championship contender Ross Chastain.

“This has been my favorite race weekend of the year since the Truck Series started coming up and running here,” Klutt said. “The trucks have taken a couple of outings for me to really get the hang of, the differences being, radial tires, truck arm suspension, and better aero. These trucks feel quite a bit different than our Pinty’s cars, so I’m anxious to get out for the first practice session and get up to speed. I’m excited to be working with Niece Motorsports and crew chief Kevin Eagle. I think that we have a good shot at this race. I feel that as I mature, I just keep learning this track and how to extract speed from it. I think that really showed this spring here at CTMP.”

Both of Klutt’s previous Truck Series starts also came at CTMP in 2016 and 2017. He posted a best finish of 11th in 2016 for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Klutt has raced in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series since 2010, running the full series schedule in 2015 and 2016. He has one win, five top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes in 40 Pinty’s Series races.

