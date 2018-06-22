NASCAR Truck: Gateway Motorsports Park entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will go night racing Saturday night with the running of the Eaton 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis. In terms of NASCAR series, the race will be a stand-alone event for the Truck Series, but it will be the main event of a Gateway racing doubleheader, with the ARCA Racing Series running there Friday night.

As a NASCAR stand-alone, No Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series are on the 34-driver entry list. One driver on the list, though, is part-time Truck and NASCAR Xfinity series driver John Hunter Nemechek, the defending winner of the Eaton 200.

Nemechek is the only previous Truck Series winner at Gateway on the entry list for Saturday night’s race.

Qualifying is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET Saturday, with the race to follow at 8:30 p.m. Both may be seen on FOX Sports 1, but TV coverage of qualifying will be delayed until 7 p.m. and lead into coverage of the race.

Below, is the entry list for the Eaton 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park: