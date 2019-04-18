NASCAR Truck: Gateway Motorsports Park renamed

MADISON, IL – JUNE 17: Chase Briscoe, driver of the #29 Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation Ford F150 and John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #8 Chevrolet Silverado, lead the field past the green flag to start the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Drivin’ for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park on June 17, 2017 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series arrives in Madison, Ill., for its June 22 race, the track hosting it will have a new name — World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

The track formerly known as Gateway Motorsports Park announced Wednesday the name change, a result of World Wide Technology purchasing the longterm naming rights of the facility. WWT also becomes the Official Technology Partner of the track.

“The support of WWT will help ensure that our track will compete for North America’s most elite races and offer an innovative and exhilarating fan experience for years to come,” Gateway Motorsports CEO Curtis Francois said. “The relationship with WWT will help us tremendously as we continue to grow World Wide Technology Raceway into one of the premier racing facilities in the country.”

The track’s latest stint as a Truck Series host track began in 2014. The facility also hosted the series yearly from 1998 through 2010. The NASCAR Xfinity Series also raced at Gateway yearly from 1997 through 2010. The track was owned by Dover Motorsports before it was shut down in November 2010. It was reopened by St. Louis real estate developer and former racer Curtis Francois in 2012.

WWT also is the Official Technology and Analytics Partner of Richard Petty Motorsports and is a primary sponsor of the No. 43 RPM Chevrolet driven by Darrell Wallace Jr. in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

