NASCAR Truck: Gilliland, Gray lose points at Nashville

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 18: Todd Gilliland, driver of the #38 Crosley Brands Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 18, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team and Tanner Gray and his No. 15 DGR team were docked 25 driver and owner points after their trucks were presented for pre-race inspection at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on Friday with questionable body parts. Both trucks were modified to fit within NASCAR specifications by the start of Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.



Additional penalties included both drivers dropping to the back for the start of the race and the ejection of both teams’ crew chiefs. Jacob Hsmpton filled-in for the ejected Seth Smith as Gray’s crew chief. David Gilliland was Todd Gilliland’s substitute crew chief in place of the ejected Chris Lawson.



Gilliland recovered to finish second in the Nashville race. Gray finished 18th. Gillilan already is a near lock for the Truck series playoffs, courtesy of a win at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.



