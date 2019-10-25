NASCAR Truck: GMS Racing announces 2020 driver lineup

BOWMANVILLE, ON – AUGUST 25: Brett Moffitt #24 driving the CMR Construction & Roofing Chevrolet qualifies on the pole for the Chevrolet Silverado 250 Gander Nascar Outdoor Truck Series event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on August 25, 2019 in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Brett Moffitt

By AMANDA VINCENT

GMS Racing announced Friday that its two full-time drivers, Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, would remain with the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series team in 2019, and recently-crowned NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion Sam Mayer will run a limited Truck Series schedule while competing for ARCA Racing Series championships, also with GMS Racing.

Mayer has one Truck Series start to his credit, a 17th-place finish at Iowa Speedway in Newton in 2018. In the K&N Pro Series East this yer, Mayer won four of 12 races en route to the series championship, also driving for GMS Racing in that series. Mayer also contested eight ARCA races this season, resulting in seven top-fives and nine top-10 finishes.

“I am excited to be returning to GMS Racing in 2020,” Mayer said. “We are being very aggressive with my schedule next year, and I think that will help challenge me and help me grow even more in my career. We are doubling the number of Gander Trucks races from what I am running in 2019 and once the ARCA series is finalized, I should be running more races than the entire truck schedule. I’ve been able to accomplish a lot this season with the support from GMS and I can’t wait for next season.”

Creed joined GMS for a partial Truck Series schedule in 2018. The 2019 season is his first full-time season of Truck Series competition. Through the first 20 races of the 23 race season, Creed has four top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes and is 10th in the driver standings.

Moffitt, is in his first season with GMS Racing, moving to the team after winning the Truck Series championship with Hattori Racing in 2018. He has four wins, so far, this season, in addition to 12 top-fives and 15 top-10 finishes. He leads the championship standings heading into Saturday’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

“To have all three of these talented young men back with our organization is a blessing,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “They have all brought a lot to the table for GMS in 2019. Mayer winning the K&N East Championship, Moffitt being in the hunt for GMS’ second Truck championship and Creed with multiple runner-up finishes. Needless to say that they have represented GMS well in 2019, and I have no doubt that success will continue in 2020.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).