NASCAR Truck: GMS Racing crew chief suspended

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kevin Bellicourt, crew chief on the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet team of Justin Haley in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, was fined $5,000 and suspended from three Truck Series races, because the No. 24 truck’s height measurements were outside NASCAR’s allowed tolerances in post-race inspection after the May 19 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

According to NASCAR’s weekly penalty announcement, the truck was in violation of sections 20.17.3.2.1.2 and 20.17.3.2.2.2 of the NASCAR rule book. Haley and the team also were docked 10 driver and owner championship points.

Haley finished the race in the 17th position.

Also on the penalty report, NASCAR announced that crew member Joseph Light had been reinstated for NASCAR competition after successful completion of the Road to Recovery program. Light had been indefinitely suspended for failing the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

