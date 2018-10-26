NASCAR Truck: GMS Racing extends deal with Timothy Peters

By AMANDA VINCENT

Timothy Peters stint with GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series was supposed to end after three races, the last of those being Oct. 13 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. But after Peters won the Talladega race, GMS kept the Truck Series veteran around and extended its deal with Peters to include Saturday’s Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway in Peters’ home state of Virginia.

“It’s a deal they didn’t have to do, but they made a spot for me,” Peters said, as quoted in an Autoweek.com article. “Obviously I had hoped that Talladega would help (with a ride for Martinsville). Nothing is ever easy by any means, but I’m thankful. GMS’ fabrication shop, GMS racing and Chevrolet all made this easier to happen.”

Peters has raced at least on a part-time basis in the Truck Series since 2005. He raced full-time in the series from 2009 through 2016. He began the 2017 season as a full-time driver for Red Horse Racing, but that team shuttered its operation after the fifth race of the season. Peters has been able to find a full-time Truck Series ride since then.

In all, Peters has made 242 starts in the series, resulting in 11 wins, 59 top-fives and 125 top-10 finishes. In his final full-time season, he was among the four finalists vying for the series championship in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We’ve been racing against him for awhile now and I’ve always thought he was wearing the wrong hat,” GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher told Autoweek. “It’s nice to get him in the right one. It takes a lot of money and resources to do this, but we definitely enjoy racing with him. He has brought a lot to our team in just a short amount of time and we’ll see what the future brings.”

