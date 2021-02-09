NASCAR Truck: Grant Enfinger shares ride with Christian Eckes

By AMANDA VINCENT

Grant Enfinger’s status with ThorSport Racing is changing from full-time to part-time driver in the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, as he’ll share the seat in the No. 98 Toyota with Christian Eckes.

“It is a demotion to be running part time, but you know, it’s part of it,” Enfinger said. It’s part of rolling with the punches. This is the whole racing deal; it’s such a rollercoaster of emotions, and I’ve been doing this for a long time. It’s not the first time something like this has happened. Just going to go into the year with an open mind and make the most of it.”

Enfinger will be behind the wheel of the No. 98 for the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night. He is the defending winner of the race.

Eckes will get his first turn behind the wheel in the second race of the season on the Daytona road course Feb. 19. Eckes has a tentative schedule for 10 races in the truck. Enfinger will drive the truck in the other 13 races, as the No. 98 team contests the full 2021 schedule.

Enfinger was a full-time driver in the Truck Series between 2017 and 2020, all four of those seasons with the No. 98 ThorSport team. He previously raced part-time in the series for different team owners. In 106-career Truck Series races, Enfinger is a six-time winner, with four of those wins coming in 2020. He made the championship four of the 2020 playoffs and wound up fourth in the driver standings.

Eckes comes to ThorSport from Kyle Busch Motorsports, where he ran partial schedules in 2018 and 2019 before going full-time in the Truck Series last season. In 35-career starts, Eckes has 10 top-five finishes, including seven in 2020. Has career-best finishes of second at Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway and Michigan International Speedway, all in 2020.

Jeriod Prince, the former truck chief on ThorSports No. 88 driven by Matt Crafton, will be the crew chief on the No. 98 team this season.

