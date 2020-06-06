NASCAR Truck: Grant Enfinger wins after last-lap pass at Atlanta

HAMPTON, GEORGIA – JUNE 06: Grant Enfinger, driver of the #98 Farm Paint Ford, celebrates with the checkered flag after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Vet Tix Camping World 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 06, 2020 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Grant Enfinger took the lead on the final lap of the Vet Tix Camping World 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday and claimed his second win of 2020 in just the fourth race of the season.

“It was definitely wild, that’s for sure,” Enfinger said. “We didn’t lead too many laps, but we led the ones that counted.”

Austin Hill finished second after leading 36 laps. Hill had a lead of more than five seconds when Chase Elliott spun on lap 129, putting the race under caution and sending the event into overtime. The race, scheduled for a 130-lap distance, was extended to 136 laps.

“All day on the restarts, it took our truck about five to seven laps to get going,” Hill said. “We would be in the splitter a little bit, but as the tire wear came in and as the pace fell off, our splitter heights and everything were really good. There at the end, on that white-flag lap going into turn one beside the 98 (Enfinger), I drove in there deeper than I had all day. It got on the splitter a little bit, and when it did, I just got tight and had to lift a little bit. I’ll take the blame on that one for not getting the win. We had a dominating Tundra. There at the end, we were just as good as the 51 (Kyle Busch) before he had his issues. Can’t thank everyone at United Rentals and HRE (Hattori Racing Enterprises) for bringing a fast Tundra to unload off the truck and go racing like we do. We’re going to be good at Homestead.”

Christian Eckes finished third, and Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith rounded out the top-five.

“We were really fast on short runs,” Eckes said. “I felt like we could run with the best of them for about three or four laps, and then, for whatever reason, we just weren’t good past that. Finally, this is a result we can build on – the 22nd, 23rd and 14th place finishes to start the year definitely hurt, but we finally got it turned around a little bit, and we can build on it. Hopefully, be two spots better at Homestead.”

NASCAR Cup Series regulars Elliott and Kyle Busch, after finishing first and second in the most recent Truck Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, looked to be the two favorite to contend for the win at Atlanta, but a series of mistakes for the two drivers in the final 50 laps took them out of contention.

Aside from a late-race spin, Elliott missed pit road during a cycle of green-flag pit stops inside the final 40 laps. He wound up 21st at the checkered flag.

Busch wound up 22nd after leading a race-high 37 laps and winning both 30-lap stages in the first 60 laps of the race. Busch got into the wall trying to get by a lapped truck during the green-flag cycle of stops. When he pitted, he was caught speeding, and then, was nabbed speeding, again, as he served the penalty for his first speeding infraction. Busch, then, opted to pit, again, for new tires. On that trip down pit road, he stalled his truck.

Eckes started on the pole and led the first 11 laps before his Kyle Busch Motorsports boss, Busch, took the lead on lap 12. Busch continued to lead for the remainder of the opening stage.

Elliott took the lead on the restart to begin the second stage. Elliott and Busch traded the lead back-and-forth around lap 50 before Elliott gave up the lead to pit during a lap-52 caution.

Busch, then, led for the remainder of the second stage. After the stage, though, he gave up the lead to pit and, as a result, restarted 18th. But on lap 85, Busch retook the lead and pulled away to remain up front until his pit issues.

Ross Chastain led most of the laps as Busch worked his way back toward the front, and after the green-flag cycle of stops, Chastain was second to Hill.

Chastain finished the race in the sixth position after an extra pit stop during the final caution to tighten lug nuts. Other top-10 finishers included Derek Kraus in seventh, Brett Moffitt in eighth, Ben Rhodes ninths and Stewart Friesen in the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Vet Tix Camping World 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).