NASCAR Truck: Grant Enfinger wins in record finish at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Grant Enfinger, driver of the #98 Champion/Curb Records Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After the last of three multi-truck crashes sent the NextEra Energy Solutions 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season-opener into overtime at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night. Grant Enfinger won out in a three-wide battle to the checkered flag for the win. He crossed the start-finish line 0.01 seconds ahead of Jordan Anderson for the closes finish in Truck Series history.

The win was the 100th Truck Series win for Ford and kicked off 25th anniversary seasons for the series and for ThorSport Racing.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling,” said Enfinger in victory lane. “It’s the 100th win for Ford in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, so it’s great for them. More importantly it’s the 25th anniversary for Duke and Rhonda Thorson, who have put so much into this sport. The biggest thing is we had a really good Ford F-150 to do it with. With four or five laps to go it was time to go and we were able to get up in the third groove and make some stuff happen. We got the lead on that big wreck going into one and two and that’s what kind of sealed the deal for us. My buddy, Ross (Chastain) gave me some good pushes at the end. I know he was trying to reach out on us, and I was able to block him, but it’s just an unbelievable night.”

Anderson finished second, Codie Roharbaugh was third, Derek Kraus fourth and Natalie Decker rounded out the top-five. For those four drivers, Friday night’s race produced their first top-five finishes.

“This is really big start to the season, especially for my No. 19 SHOCKWAVE Toyota Tundra,” Kraus said. “I cannot thank SHOCKWAVE enough for coming on board for this race, and I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Decker’s top-five was the first for a female driver in the series.

“I didn’t even know that,” Decker said. “Wow, that is so cool. That makes me feel very proud. Thank you for telling me that.”

Kraus’ top-five came despite being a lap down at one point in the race because of an unscheduled pit stop. He also received a pit-road speeding penalty just before the midway point of the race.

“I asked right away if we were going to go a lap down, and Kevin (Bellicourt, crew chief) said we probably were, but we would be the first car a lap down,” Kraus said. “Stages are kind of short – just a 20 laps – and it went by pretty quick, actually. So we just tried to stay calm.”

After rain delayed the start of the race for nearly an hour, Enfinger led a race-high 41 laps and was the stage two winner at lap 40 of the race that was scheduled for 100 laps but went to 106 laps because of the overtime.

By the end of the race, Enfinger was one of only five drivers not involved in at least one of the three large multi-truck incident. The first of those crashes came on lap 16 and resulted in a red flag after Ty Majeski’s truck barrel-rolled and landed on its top.

The other two big crashes came in the longer final stage, first on lap 66 and the last on lap 98. Just before the final caution, Enfinger, Todd Gilliland and Ben Rhodes were engaged in a three-wide battle for the lead. As trucks crashed up front, Enfinger looked to be the only frontrunner to emerge unscathed.

Riley Herbst won the first 20-lap stage of the race after starting on the pole and leading every lap of the stage. he led the first 21 laps before making his first pit stop during the caution that came at stage’s end.

Enfinger inherited the lead to restart for stage two, staying out after having pitted for fuel during the first caution. he led all green flag laps of the stage, 18 laps total, by the time stage two ended.

The outside line of traffic struggled to keep up with the inside line through the first two stages of the race, but that struggle looked to end with the start of the final stage, as last year’s Daytona winner, Austin Hill, raced by Enfinger on the outside to take the lead on the restart at the beginning of the third stage. Enfinger retook his lead 10 laps later.

Stewart Friesen beat Enfinger off pit road on final pit stops during the fourth caution, the yellow flag for the second big wreck, but on the restart, Enfinger got an assist, a push, from Rhodes to race by Friesen on the outside. Enfinger, though, then got stuck in the middle and fell back several positions, leaving Rhodes to challenge Friesen for the lead.

Rhodes took the lead on lap 83 and a few laps leader, Sheldon Creed challenged him for the top spot.

Hill finished sixth, and Johnny Sauter was seventh, despite trouble on pit road. Sauter overshot his pit box on his initial stop. After the second stage, he was penalized for an uncontrolled tire. Ross Chastain finished eighth, Creed was ninth, and Jason White finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the NextEra Energy Solutions 250 at Daytona International Speedway:

