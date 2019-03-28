NASCAR Truck: Greg Biffle inks one-race deal with KBM

CHARLOTTE, NC – MAY 15: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Ortho Ford, stands on the grid prior to during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Sprint Showdown at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 15, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Greg Biffle will drive the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 7.

“I’ve always said that I would return to NASCAR in the right situation, and when Kyle and I started talking about that KBM needed a driver for the June Texas race, I felt like this was the right opportunity to return to the track, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to be able to drive such good equipment,” Biffle said. “I started my career in the Truck Series, and it was one of the greatest times of my life, so it’s going to be a lot of fun to get back behind the wheel of a truck.”

To prepare for his return, Biffle is expected to make laps in Truck Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway on Thursday as the series prepares for Friday night’s Vankor 350. Team owner Kyle Busch will drive the truck in Friday night’s race.

Biffle won a Truck Series race at TMS in 2000, en route to that year’s series championship. Also, two of his 19-career Cup Series wins came at Texas in 2005 and 2012.

“As we were putting the finishing touches on our driver lineup for this year, we found ourselves looking for someone to drive the No. 51 Tundra in the June race, and we are fortunate to be putting a driver of Greg’s caliber behind the wheel,” Busch said. “I’ve been friends with Greg for a long time, and we’ve always joked about how it would be cool for him to drive trucks again. When this opportunity came about, the talks got serious and we both decided it was smart decision. Not only is he capable of stepping right in and getting another win for the No. 51 team as we work towards the owner’s championship, he will also be an experienced teammate for Harrison (Burton) and Todd (Gilliland) to lean on that weekend as they try to secure a spot in the playoffs and pursue another Truck Series driver’s championship for our organization. Once we worked things out with Greg to race for us in the June event, we made a last-minute decision for him to get in the truck and make some laps in practice today and began working on getting all of the proper approvals and paperwork completed so that he is able to do so.”

Biffle last competed in NASCAR in 2016. After spending his entire NASCAR national-level career with Roush Fenway Racing, that organization released him from driving duties of the No. 16 Ford in the Cup Series at the end of that season.

