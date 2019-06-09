NASCAR Truck: Greg Biffle not eligible for Iowa Speedway bonus, even with ride

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 07: Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane with $50,000 after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Even if Greg Biffle were to get a ride for the June 15 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, he wouldn’t be eligible for that race’s $50,000 “Triple Truck Challenge” bonus, and therefore, he wouldn’t be eligible for the overall $500,000 program prize, according to a report from AutoWeek.

The sticking point keeping Biffle from contending for the Iowa and overall program bonus would be Biffle’s late entry for the Iowa Speedway race. Apparently, a ride for Biffle would’ve had to enter for the Iowa Speedway race by a pre-entry date it has already missed.

Biffle won the first race of the three-race program at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Friday night, his first NASCAR race of any kind since 2016 and his first Truck Series race since 2004. As a result, he and the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team for which he drove claimed the first $50,000 bonus. The “Triple Truck Challenge” program offers $50,000 for each win in the three races of the program and a total bonus of $150,000 for two wins and $500,000 for winning all three races.

Biffle’s deal with KBM was for the Texas race only. After winning, Biffle’s only roadblock to contend for additional program bonuses appeared to be KBM not having a seat for him for the other two races in the program. All of the team’s rides are spoken for in the next two races, and team owner Kyle Busch contended that he probably didn’t have the means to put another deal together for Biffle to run the Iowa race.

“If we had an off week, I can tell you there would be a hell of a better chance,” Busch said of the chance of putting together a deal for Biffle for the Iowa race. “They have to leave for Iowa on Tuesday, so I don’t know if I can have five trucks ready for Friday.”

Busch’s contention of likely not being able to put Biffle in a truck for the Iowa race prompted Truck Series title sponsor Gander Outdoors Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis to offer KBM the finances needed to get Biffle in a truck for Iowa and the final “Triple Truck Challenge” race at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill.

