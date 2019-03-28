NASCAR Truck: Greg Biffle returns for practice

TALLADEGA, AL – OCTOBER 23: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Cheez-It Ford, sits in his car during practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series CampingWorld.com 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 23, 2015 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Greg Biffle is making a return to NASCAR this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, kind of of. He’s not racing this weekend, but he’ll be practicing the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota on Thursday for Friday night’s Vankor 350 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race. Team owner Kyle Busch will drive the truck in the race.

Biffle tweeted the news Wednesday.

“So it’s been a few years and everyone’s been asking when… Tomorrow I will return to the track @TXMotorSpeedway for some practice in the @KBMteam 51 truck,” Biffle (@GBiffle) tweeted.

Both of the Texas practice sessions for the Truck Series at TMS are scheduled for Thursday, the first from 3:05 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. CT and the second 5:05 p.m. to 5:55 p.m.

Biffle won at Texas during his 2000 series championship season. He also won two NASCAR Cup Series races at the track in 2005 and 2012. Biffle last raced in any of NASCAR’s national series in 2016. At the end of that season, he was released from Roush Fenway Racing, the team for which Biffle drove his entire NASCAR career, through all three national series.

Busch plans to run triple-duty at Texas Motor Speedway, also driving for Joe Gibbs Racing Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Sunday in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race there. Friday night’s Truck Series race will be Busch’s fourth race in the first five races of the 2019 series season. He won all three of his previous starts at Atlanta Motor Speed, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

