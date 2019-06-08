NASCAR Truck: Greg Biffle wins in return at Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 07: Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Greg Biffle hadn’t contested a NASCAR race of any kind since 2016 or, specifically, a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race since 2004 when he accepted Kyle Busch’s offer of a one-race deal to drive the No. 51 Toyota in Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. The 2000 Truck Series champion showed no signs of rust, though, on his way to the race win. It was the sixth win of the season for the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports team, the other five coming with owner Busch behind the wheel.

“It means a lot to me that Kyle gave me this opportunity to come back and drive this truck,” Biffle said. “Thanks to everyone that stood behind Kyle Busch Motorsports, Mobil 1. This Gander Outdoors Truck Series has a lot of competitive trucks, and these guys make the difference. These guys are a great group of guys that Kyle put assembled. TRD, Toyota ran great today. I am just excited to be here. I don’t even know what to say. I am so thankful for all the opportunities I have had to drive great trucks. This thing was really fast. It was hard to figure out how to pass here. It was my first time with this package, so it took me a little bit, but I got used to it in the end.”

With his win, Biffle played “Triple Truck Challenge” spoiler, claiming the first $50,000 bonus in the Truck Series’ new three-race program but spoiling the chance of anyone else taking the $500,000 prize available by preventing the opportunity for someone to win all three races in the program that also includes the next two series races at Iowa Speedway in Newton and Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis.

“I don’t know. I think they have a plan together for all of trucks to run, but we will just have to wait and see what happens,” Biffle said of whether or not his win of the first program race would lead to his entry in the other two.

Matt Crafton finished second, and Tyler Ankrum was third after receiving his high school diploma during pre-race ceremonies and sliding down pit road late in the second 40-lap stage of the race.

Grant Enfinger finished fourth, and Harrison Burton capped off a race that finished with two KBM trucks in the top-five by finishing fifth.

Friday night’s race was attrition-filled, with the yellow flag waving a record 13 times. including the two cautions that marked the end of stages on laps 40 and 80. The 11th caution on lap 96 set a new track record. The 13th and final caution on lap 153 set a new record for most cautions in a Truck Series race on any 1.5-mile track.

Biffle led 18 laps in his return, taking a brief lead on a restart following the 11th caution, and then, taking his race-winning lead by staying out during the final caution of the race when most of his fellow-competitors pitted for fuel.

“I probably wasn’t as nervous as Rudy (Fugle, crew chief) was,” Biffle said. “I knew it was close. It was a good call for him to keep us out there. We had no tires, and that little bit of gas wasn’t going to do anything. We were already fourth. I just figured we would stay out.”

Enfinger led a race high 44 laps of the 167-lap race, but he failed to claim a stage win, despite leading most of the opening stage. He took the lead from pole sitter Todd Gilliland on lap six, but Johnny Sauter took the lead during a final two-lap, green-flag run to end the opening stage and take the first stage win.

Ben Rhodes won the second 40-lap stage after both he and Gilliland led laps.

Other top-10 finishers included Sheldon Creed in sixth, Brennan Poole in sevneth, Austin Hill in eighth, Cory roper ninth, and Ross Chastain was 10th in his first race since changing his championship eligibility from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the Truck Series.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).