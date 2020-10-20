NASCAR Truck: Hailie Deegan goes full-time in 2021

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – OCTOBER 17: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #17 FORD Ford, enters her truck for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Clean Harbors 200at Kansas Speedway on October 17, 2020 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ford developmental driver Hailie Deegan will move up another rung in her racing ladder with a move to full-time NASCAR Truck Series racing in 2021. She’ll drive a truck for DGR-Crosley.

“I am excited for this next step in my career with Ford Performance,” Deegan said. “I have raced trucks in the off-road world but to now have the opportunity to race trucks next season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is a dream come true. I have some great partners already behind me for next season. We have a few primaries still available, and I hope that we can fill these up in the coming weeks. I can’t wait for Daytona 2021 to get here.”

Deegan made her Truck Series debut from behind the wheel of the No. 17 DGR-Crosley Ford at Kansas Speedway on Saturday. She finished 16, one lap down, setting a new record for a Truck Series finish by a female driver in her series debut.

Deegan ran the full ARCA Menards Series this year, finishing third in the series standings and claiming Rookie-of-the-Year honors from behind the wheel of a DGR-Crosley entry. She posted four top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes in 20 races. Also running a partial ARCA schedule in 2019, she has 26-career series starts, resulting in five top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes.

“I’ve enjoyed watching Hailie progress in the ARCA Menards Series this season and prepare for the next step in her racing career, moving up to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021,” DGR-Crosley co-owner David Gilliland said. “I’m happy DGR-Crosley can be part of her learning process as she transitions to the next level of competition, and we’re all excited to start prepping for next season with her.”

In two seasons of NASCAR K&N Pro Series West seasons (2018 and 2019), she won three times and posted 13 top-fives and 23 top-10s in 28 races.

