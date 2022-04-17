NASCAR Truck: Hailie Deegan harassed by stalker

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 24: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Craftsman Ford, sands on the grid during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan recently revealed that she and boyfriend Chase Cabre are being harassed by a stalker. According to Deegan, the stalker was catfished by someone claiming to be Deegan on Instagram.



“Figured out he was being catfished by a fake Hailie Deegan account,” Deegan said.

The Deegan imposter tricked the now-stalker into thinking the stalker was in a relationship, resulting in the stalker sending Deegan a love letter at David Gilliland Racing. Deegan was able to track down the stalker to explain to him that he had been fooled, but the situation has escalated.

“The day that it pretty much changed was a few days ago when he posted stuff saying he was going to practically come kill Chase,” Deegan said. “His exact words were not going to kill Chase, but he’s going to come and he is going to be the last thing Chase was going to see.”

According to Deegan, the stalker, who has an arrest record, lives near her and the DGR race shop. He continues to threaten Cabre’s life, prompting Deegan and Cabre to monitor surveillance video on their television and seek police protection on their property at night.



“This guy is very persistent on social media. He messages over and over; you don’t even have to respond,” Deegan said. “Probably a minimum of over 100 messages a day.”

Deegan has continued to contest Truck Series, most recently Saturday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, but she has backed out of plans to contest local races.



