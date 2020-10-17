NASCAR Truck: Hailie Deegan makes national debut at Kansas

MERIDIAN ID – SEPTEMBER 29: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota, applies her victory sticker at the conclusion of the NASCAR K&N Series West NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway on September 30, 2018 in Meridian, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hailie Deegan will make her NASCAR national-level debut Saturday in the Clean Harbors 200 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. She’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 17 DGR-Crosley Ford.

“It’s gonna be a big step for me. First time in the truck will be taking the green flag with no practice,” Deegan (@HailieDeegan) tweeted. “Goal is to just finish the race! Can’t thank everyone enough for the support.”

Lacking Truck Series stats from the previous series race, Deegan will start 34th Saturday.

“Honestly, I wasn’t really planning on running trucks this year,” Deegan said. “But in order for me to qualify for the races I want to run in the future, I have to run this race. It’s definitely going to be hard; it’s going to be challenging. I think our goal is to finish the race.”

Deegan is a Ford development driver and just completed her rookie season in the ARCA Menards Series. She posted four top-fives and 17 top-10 finishes in 20 races, was named 2020 series Rookie-of-the-Year and was third in the overall driver standings. In two seasons (2018 and 2019) in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, she won three races and finished in the top-five of the driver standings both seasons.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

Below, is the starting grid for the Clean Harbors 200: