NASCAR Truck: Hailie Deegan sent to sensitivity training

MERIDIAN ID – SEPTEMBER 29: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota, applies her victory sticker at the conclusion of the NASCAR K&N Series West NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway on September 30, 2018 in Meridian, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hailie Deegan, a 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie, is being required by NASCAR to take sensitivity training after using an offensive word during a virtual race broadcast on Twitch on Sunday. According to a report on NASCAR.com, Deegan used a word “that disparages those with intellectual disabilities.”

Deegan apologized via Twitter on Sunday night.

“Earlier tonight I used an insensitive word during an online race being broadcast on twitch,” Deegan (@HailieDeegan) tweeted. “It was inappropriate slang and a stupid thing to do. I apologize to everyone who was offended by it. There’s no excuse for it, and I know I have to do better for my sponsors and my fans.”

Sunday’s incident isn’t the first time the Ford developmental driver has said something controversial. Last September, she referred to COVID-19 as a “hoax” during an episode of “The Deegans Podcast.”

Deegan is slated to contest the entire 2021 Truck Series schedule as a driver for David Gilliland Racing. She made her series debut at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City last October. She finished 16th in her only Truck Series start, to date. She also competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series last season, posting four top-fives and 17 top-10s in 20 races.

Deegan is a three-time winner in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, now known as the ARCA Menards Series West, after competing full-time in that series in 2018 and 2019.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).