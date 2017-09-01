NASCAR Truck: Halmar Friesen Racing aligns with GMS Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Halmar Friesen Racing, which fields the No. 52 Chevrolet for co-owner and driver Stewart Friesen in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, has cut ties with Tommy Baldwin Jr. and formed a technical alliance with GMS Racing, according to a report from NBC Sports. GMS Racing is a multi-truck team that won the 2016 Truck Series championship with Johnny Sauter, who still drives for the team.

“We’re shifting to a technical alliance with GMS,” Halmar Friesen Racing co-owner Chris Larsen said. “We’re hoping this will take our team to another level.”

The alliance includes a move to the GMS Racing shop. The two teams will share technical information, engineering and equipment, but they will still operate as separate race teams.

As Halmar Friesen transitions to its new alliance, it will skip Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The team’s status for the following race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., is unknown.

Baldwin joined Halmar Friesen Racing earlier this year after cutting back his efforts as a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team owner. Tommy Baldwin Racing last ran full-time in the Cup Series in 2016, but the team has competed in a handful of races this year. According to the NBC report, his recent departure from Halmar Friesen was amicable.

“We just agreed things weren’t progressing at the rate we wanted,” Larsen said. “For us to go to another level, we needed more focus and full-time commitment to just our truck. Tommy helped us to get to where we are, and we couldn’t have done it without him. We just agreed to split ways. And with our new alliance with GMS, we’re very confident we’ll finish the season strong by doing this.”

Friesen is 15th in the Camping World Truck Series driver points standings after competing in 12 of the first 14 races of the season. He posted a career-best finish of second on the dirt track of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, earlier this season.

