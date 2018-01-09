NASCAR Truck: Harrison Burton back with KBM for another partial schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

Harrison Burton will return to Kyle Busch Motorsports for a partial NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule in 2018. As a 17-year-old, who won’t turn 18 until October, Burton will only be able to race at short tracks and road courses in the Truck Series until his 18th birthday. He also plans to race part-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Racing Series this season.

Burton plans to run nine Truck Series races for KBM — March 24 and Oct. 27 races at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, May 4 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, June 16 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Aug. 15 at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Canada on Aug. 26, at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Nov. 2, Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9 and the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 16.

Burton will drive an MDM Motorsports entry in ARCA and K&N Pro races.

“Just one year ago, I couldn’t believe the tremendous opportunities I had been given with Kyle Busch Motorsports and MDM Motorsports, as well unbelievable corporate partners who stepped up to the plate to support a young driver,” Burton said. “We all clicked so quickly that it was hard to believe it was our first year together. I can’t wait to see how a little experience and familiarity with each other pays off in 2018, and I couldn’t be more proud to represent DEX Imaging, Toyota, Morton Buildings, Hunt Brothers Pizza, RUUD, and Sports Force Parks.”

Burton, the 2017 K&N Pro Series East champion, has made seven-career starts in the Truck Series, all for Kyle Busch Motorsports, six of those coming in So far, he has one-career top-five, a fourth at Martinsville last season. His series debut also came at Martinsville, his lone start of 2016.

