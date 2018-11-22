NASCAR Truck: Harrison Burton goes full-time in 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

Harrison Burton is 18 years old now, so he’s eligible to compete full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He’ll compete in his first full season in 2019 as driver of the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota. He’ll replace Noah Gragson, who has vacated the seat for a move to JR Motorsports and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I’ve worked really hard the last few seasons driving a limited schedule for KBM to prove that I’m capable of running full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (the new name for the Truck Series) in 2019, and I’m excited for the opportunity to do so with Safelite AutoGlass as my primary sponsor,” Burton said. “By using all of the resources that I have available at KBM, with the support of Toyota and Toyota Racing Development, I know that I’ll continue to improve as a driver, and I’m confident that I’m capable of competing for wins and being a legitimate contender for the Truck Series championship next year.”

Burton already has 15 Truck Series starts to his credit with KBM in the Truck Series between 2016 and 2018, resulting in four top-fives and seven top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best third at both Iowa Speedway and ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway last season.

“Harrison has done a great job of balancing being a high school student, as well as a student of racing since making his first Truck Series start for KBM shortly after turning 16 a few years ago,” team owner Kyle Busch said. “The results of his hard work are starting to pay dividends and we’re confident that his first Truck Series win will be coming shortly and he’ll be able to be in the mix for the championship next year.”

Burton’s racing achievements include a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship in 2017, winning five of 14 races. Burton also has two ARCA Racing Series wins, one each the last two seasons.

