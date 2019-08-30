NASCAR Truck: homophobic comments during Bristol Motor Speedway race investigated

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 15: Ross Chastain, driver of the #45 CarShield Chevrolet, and Brett Moffitt, driver of the #24 Midnight Moon Moonshine Chevrolet, lead the field to the start of the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 15, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is looking into homophobic comments made by someone on the No. 88 ThorSport Racing team of Matt Crafton about driver Stewart Friesen via in-race team radio communication during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 15. Autoweek’s Matt Weaver posted text from the exchange on Twitter but, later, deleted the tweet. Automotive website Jalopnik.com, though, posted a screenshot of the deleted tweet.

“Someone on the 88 radio as the 52 and 88 ride beside each other: ‘F***ing pussy. F***ing qur. That f***er should have been crashed four laps ago. F***er is coming down here. Tired of these f***ing qu**rs… You should have wrecked him two laps ago,’ the tweet from Weaver (@MattWeaverAW), quoting the No. 88 radio transmission, read (some letters removed to edit profanity).

Friesen drivers the No. 52 for Friesen-Halmar Racing.

According to the Jalopnik article, NASCAR confirmed it is “reviewing the matter.”

Team in-race radio communication is public, as fans at the track are able to listen in via scanner. It’s even possible that the comments were made by a fan, not from a member of the No. 88 team. There have been reports of fans hacking into team radios and making their own comments.

According to the NASCAR rulebook, communication that criticizes someone based on such things, including sexual orientation, is prohibited. Competitors “shall not make or cause to be made a public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

The rulebook also states that a violation of the rule may result in a fine and or indefinite suspension.

