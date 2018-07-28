NASCAR Truck: illness keeps Noah Gragson out of Pocono race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Noah Gragson will miss Saturday’s Gander Outdoors 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., after a visit to the track’s infield care center prior to qualifying earlier in the day Saturday.

“I want to make clear that it is not my decision for me not racing today,” Gragson (@NoahGragson) tweeted. “It’s the doctors (sic) decision. I DO NOT QUIT.”

Gragson received treatment at the infield care center for flu-like symptoms.

NASCAR already has confirmed that Gragson will receive a waiver that will keep him playoff eligible, despite missing Saturday’s race. Gragson qualified for the playoffs with a win at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City in May. He is second in the series standings, heading into the Pocono race.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Erik Jones will fill-in for Gragson in the No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota in Saturday’s race. The truck didn’t make a lap in qualifying.

