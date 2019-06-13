NASCAR Truck: Iowa Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series opens a doubleheader weekend of NASCAR racing at Iowa Speedway in Newton with Saturday night’s running of the M&M’s 200. Saturday night’s race is the second race of the series’ three-race “Triple Truck Challenge” program.

Thirty-three drivers are on the entry list for Saturday night’s race. Missing from that list is Greg Biffle, who won last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth in a one-race deal with Kyle Busch Motorsports. Biffle’s win and following absence negates the possibility of a presentation of a $500,000 TTC bonus, but series regulars have a chance of a $150,000 total bonus by winning the next two races.

Also missing from the preliminary entry list are Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars. That series has the weekend off, and Cup and Xfinity series regulars are prohibited from entering the “Triple Truck Challenge” races.

Reigning Truck Series Brett Moffitt is the defending winner of the M&M’s 200.

Truck Series qualifying is scheduled for 5:35 p.m ET Saturday and will be shown live on FOX Sports 2. The race is scheduled for an approximate 8:30 p.m. green flag and will air live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for Saturday night’s M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).