NASCAR Truck: Iowa Speedway race postponed to Sunday

By AMANDA VINCENT

Rain at Iowa Speedway in Newton on Saturday has forced the postponement of the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race to noon ET Sunday. The postponement to Sunday makes the day a NASCAR doubleheader day at Iowa, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series is scheduled to run the CircuitCity.com 250 there at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Rain at Iowa Speedway on Saturday also resulted in the cancellation of Truck Series qualifying. The starting grid was set by truck owner points, putting the No. 51 Kyle Busch Toyota on the pole. Chandler Smith will drive the No. 51, with Sunday’s race being his Truck Series debut. The No. 51 truck has six wins, so far, in 2019, including a win by Greg Biffle last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. Owner Kyle Busch drove the truck to its other five wins.

Truck Series regulars Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen and Matt Crafton will start in the other positions in the top-two rows of the starting grid.

The Iowa race is the second race of the three-race “Triple Truck Challenge” program, so the winning team/driver will pocket an additional $50,000. If the same driver wins at Iowa and the following race at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis, he and his team will collect a total of $300,000 ($$50,000 bonuses for each win, another $50,000 bonus for winning two races in the program, and an extra $150,000 thrown in by series sponsor Gander Outdoors Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis). A $500,000 bonus was possible if a single driver won all three races of the program, but that possibility was foiled by Biffle’s win in the first “Triple Truck Challenge” race at Texas. Biffle is not running at Iowa and won’t contest the race at Gateway.

Reigning Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt is the defending winner of the M&Ms 200. He will start sixth Sunday.

Despite the postponement, the race still will air live on FOX Sports 1.

