NASCAR Truck: Jake Griffin joins Niece at Gateway

#34: Jake Griffin, Reaume Brothers Racing, Toyota Tundra Griffin Knoxville

By AMANDA VINCENT



Jake Griffin is slated to make his ninth-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start and his third of 2021 but his first with Niece Motorsports at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill., on Friday night. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.



“I’m really excited to get a chance behind the wheel at Niece Motorsports,” Griffin said. “Every driver dreams of the chance to get to race at this level, in equipment capable of winning, so I’m looking forward to making the most of the opportunity.”

Griffin’s two previous starts this season came on dirt surfaces at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway with Reaume Brothers Racing. Griffin’s last four Truck Series races were on dirt. He last raced on asphalt in the series at Gateway with Mittler Brothers Racing in 2016. He finished 30th.

Griffin’s best Truck Series race finish, to date, came on dirt at Eldora Raceway in Rossburg, Ohio, in 2016 with Red Horse Racing.



“We are thrilled to have Jake join Niece Motorsports for Gateway,” Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said. “He’s had some really solid runs in the Truck Series in just a few starts, and I think we will have a great chance to continue that. Gateway is a fun track and should really suit his driving style.”

