NASCAR Truck: James Buescher returns for Texas race

By AMANDA VINCENT

James Buescher will make his return to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth on Sunday, driving for Niece Motorsports in the SpeedyCash.com 400. It’ll be Buescher’s first Truck Series race or race in any of NASCAR’s national series since 2015.

“I am thankful for everyone at Niece Motorsports and FHE for believing in me and providing me this opportunity to get back behind the wheel and once again showcase my talents,” Buescher said. “When I exited the sport back in 2015, it was not on my own terms. We had a lot going on at home in 2015; sometimes you have to take a step back and pay attention to God’s plan for your life. Right now, everything has fallen into place to come back and race at my home track at Texas Motor Speedway, and I could not be more excited. It’s going to be challenging after more than five years away from racing, but I am up for the challenge and can’t wait for the green flag to drop.”

Buescher is a former Truck Series champion, claiming that title in 2012 on the strength of four wins, 10 top-fives and 14 top-10 finishes in the 22-race season. In 119-career Truck Series starts between 2008 and 2015, Buescher has six wins, the two most recent coming in 2013.

“We are thankful to have James join the team in Texas,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said. “James has a tremendous amount of experience in the Truck Series and at Texas Motor Speedway. We are excited for the wealth of knowledge and talent that he’ll bring to the table.”

Buescher has five top-10 finishes in Truck Series competition at TMS, including three sixth-place finishes.

