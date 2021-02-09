NASCAR Truck: James Buescher returns to Niece for Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

James Buescher, the 2012 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion, will drive the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in the season-opening Truck Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Friday night, Niece Motorsports announced Tuesday.

“I’m very thankful for another great opportunity for me to get behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Silverado, especially at Daytona,” Buescher said. “Being away from the sport for over five years heading to Texas last fall, I went in with realistic expectations. I was able to knock the rust off and accomplish my goals. I am looking forward to kicking the season off with a great team like Niece Motorsports, and if all goes well, we’ll find ourselves fighting for the checkered flag with our FHE, GR Energy Services Chevy Silverado.”

Friday’s race will be Buescher’s second in the Truck Series since 2015. He contested the Texas Motor Speedway race last October for Niece Motorsports and finished 15th. Buescher has 120 Truck Series starts since 2008, resulting in six wins, four of those coming in his championship season. He notched his other two wins the following 2013 season.

“We’re excited to have James back with our Niece Motorsports team at Daytona,” Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said. “James has a lot of experience in these trucks, especially at Daytona. We are ready to get this season started. There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into building these superspeedway trucks. Our team has been working nonstop this offseason. We’re ready to get on track and get the season started.”

Buescher also raced part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2008 and 2013 and raced full-time in that series in 2014. In 91-career Xfinity Series starts, he won once at Daytona in 2012.

The Truck Series race at Daytona is scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 7:30 p.m. ET Friday and will be shown live on FOX Sports 1.

