NASCAR Truck: Jamie Mosley joins Beaver Motorsports for Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jamie Mosley will be behind the wheel of the No. 50 Beaver Motorsports Chevrolet entry for Friday night’s 37 Kind Days 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City.

“We are looking forward to debuting Crossbar Electronic Cigarettes to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” Mosley said of his sponsor. “It’s pretty amazing how the company has gone from a concept to the industry leader by providing correctional facilities the opportunity to reduce contraband problems, improve the morale of the inmate population, and generate revenue for the facility. From a driving standpoint, it will be hard to outperform Crossbars success.”

Mosley is the jailer in Laurel County, Ky.

The Kansas race will be Mosley’s second-career start in the Truck Series, his first since 2009 when he made his series debut at his home track, Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. He finished 29th with a clutch problem after starting 28th in a Joey Sonntag-owned truck.

Friday night’s race at Kansas will be Mosley’s 15h in a NASCAR national-series race, as he also made 13 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2003 and 2012. Eight of those starts came in 2003. His career-best in the series now known as the Xfinity Series was a 21st that came in his series debut in 2003 at Nashville (Ten.) Superspeedway.

Beaver Motorsports has fielded its No. 50 in four of the five Truck Series races, so far, this season, each with a different driver. Dawson Cram, Travis Kvapil, B.J. McLeod and Todd Peck, have each driven the truck this season. Cram drove it to the best finish of the season, to this point — a 17th at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

