NASCAR Truck: Jeff Hammond comes out of retirement

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeff Hammond is coming out of retirement as a NASCAR crew chief to fill that position for Clay Greenfield on his No. 68 team for eight races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2020, beginning with the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 14.

“It’s like coming full circle to be able to return to the top of the box for such a first-class team and a hungry driver like Clay Greenfield,” Hammond said. “I believe this Rackley Roofing No. 68 is going to turn some heads and prove that we’re a team to respect.”

Hammond was crew chief for Darrell Waltrip in two Truck Series races in 2002, resulting in a best finish of sixth at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Hammond also guiding Waltrip to two championships in the NASCAR Cup Series in 1982 and 1985. He was a crew chief in the Cup Series from 1982 through 2000. As a Cup Series crew chief, Hammond won 43 races in 518 starts. His Cup Series stats also include 143 top-fives and 216 top-10 finishes. In addition to Waltrip, Hammond also worked with drivers including Kenny Wallace, Bobby Hamilton, Randy LaJoie, Chad Little and Kurt Busch in the Cup Series.

“We are thrilled to have a legendary crew chief like Jeff join our team and help take us to the next level,” Greenfield said. With the addition of Jeff, combined with equipment upgrades Rackley Roofing has allowed us to make, we are poised to have the most successful season in CGM’s history.”

Greenfield has contested 46 Truck Series races since 2010, resulting in two top-10 finishes, including a career-best finish of eighth at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2017.

Hammond has been a NASCAR on FOX broadcaster since his retirement from competition.

