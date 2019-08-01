NASCAR Truck: Jeffrey Abbey returns to Niece for Eldora

ROSSBURG, OH – JULY 19: Justin Shipley, driver of the #17 Roger’s Ford, races Jeffrey Abbey, driver the #45 Black Riffle Coffe Company Chevrolet, during a qulalifying heat race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series 5th Annual Dirt Derby 150 at Eldora Speedway on July 19, 2017 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jeffrey Abbey will drive the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet on Thursday night in the Eldora Dirt Derby, the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series only dirt-track race, at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. He’ll be a teammate to series regular Ross Chastain, who’ll drive the No. 45 Chevrolet.

“I’m excited to return to the Truck Series at Eldora,” Abbey siad. “It’s definitely a unique challenge, but I’m thankful for the opportunity. This is my third time coming to Eldora in one of these trucks. I’ve learned a lot the last two years and should be able to apply that this year. Niece Motorsports is having a strong season, and I’m hoping to keep that momentum going for them.”

In all, Abbey has three-career Truck Series starts, two of them at Eldora the last two seasons. He finished 18th in last year’s Dirt Derby and 14th in the 2017 edition of the event. He was in a Niece Motorsports entry for the 2017 race and also drove a Niece truck at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway that year.

Abbey is an experienced dirt racer with 62 wins in 225 IMCA Southern Sport Modified races. He is 2016 Brian Mize Memorial champion at 85 Speedway in Ennis, Texas; 2016 Southern Challenge champion at Abilene (Texas) Speedway; 2015 and 2016 Texas State Champion and 2015 and 2016 Boyd (Texas) Raceway track champion.

