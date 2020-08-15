NASCAR Truck: Jennifer Jo Cobb hits career-milestone at Daytona

during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Jennifer Jo Cobb takes the green flag at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course Sunday for the Sunoco 159, she’ll hit a career-milestone, her 200th-career NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start. She’s slated to start the No. 10 Chevrolet she owns from the 28th position.

“I feel gratitude. Through the past 10 years, we have outlasted many teams, big and small,” Cobb said. “I’ve learned so much from both a driver and a business standpoint, and I am constantly looking for ways to improve. Before I moved up to the big leagues in NASCAR, I won races. Now, the teams with the budget and capabilities of winning at this level make up less than 20 percent of the entire field. When I look at the past 10 years, I feel like we have paid our dues. Looking forward, it’s time to dig deeper and have the sponsors and performance that I know we are capable of at JJCR.”

Cobb has been in the Truck Series in 2008, with 2010 being her first full-time season as a driver in the series. She also contested all races on the 2015 schedule. In her first 199 races, she notched a top-10 in the 2011 season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Cobb has an additional 31 races of NASCAR national-leve experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In that series, she posted a best finish of 22nd at her home track of Kansas Speedway in 2012.

“As I get older, people ask this all the time,” Cobb said of how much longer she plans to race. “Morgan Shepherd is my inspiration, as he is 78-years-old and still fully capable of wheeling that thing. I don’t put arbitrary numbers on my life, so I’ll race as long as I am physically capable, having fun, and as long as God provides the financial means through the great partners he sends me.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).