NASCAR Truck: Jessica Friesen makes debut at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Halmar Friesen Racing will field two trucks for the first time in the team’s history Saturday for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Jessica Friesen, wife of team co-owner and regular driver Stewart Friesen, will make her NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut, driving the No. 62 Toyota.

“I’ve been racing sprint cars and modifieds on dirt for my entire racing career, and it’s amazing to get an opportunity to compete at this level,” Jessica Friesen said. “I’m looking forward to the experience of driving a truck for the first time. The fact that this race is happening on dirt is really exciting. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with than the team we’ve assembled at HFR. I want to thank everyone who has made this possible, including our team owner, Chris Larsen, and all of our other sponsors who have supported me in the past, both in dirt modifieds and sprint cars, who have come back on board for this race.”

The Friesens will become the third husband and wife duo to compete against each other as drivers in the same NASCAR national-level race, following Frank and Sara Christian and Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise. Jessica and Stewart Friesen have competed against each other many times in other racing series, though.

Stewart Friesen has two-career Truck Series wins in 97-career starts, both coming in 2019. His first win in the series came on the dirt track of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, the last Truck Series race at the track and on a dirt surface. Coronavirus-related changes to the 2020 series included Eldora being dropped from the schedule. The Truck Series is not returning to Eldora in 2021, but a second dirt-track race in 2021 is scheduled for July 9 at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceeway.

The first of four qualifying heat races at Bristol is scheduled for an approximate 4:30 p.m. ET start Saturday, with the main event scheduled for an approximate 8 p.m. green flag.

Stewart Friesen also is planning his own debut at Bristol this weekend. He is slated to drive the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet for his NASCAR Cup Series debut the following day.

