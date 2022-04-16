NASCAR Truck: Jessica Friesen returns for dirt races

KNOXVILLE, IOWA – JULY 08: Jessica Friesen, driver of the #62 Halmar International Toyota, looks on from the garage during practice for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers at Knoxville Raceway on July 08, 2021 in Knoxville, Iowa. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Jessica Friesen will enter the two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series dirt races on the 2022 schedule, beginning with Saturday’s race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and June 18 at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. She’ll be a teammate to husband Stewart Friesen as driver of the No. 62 Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota.



Jessica Friesen, a dirt racing veteran, made her first and only Truck Series start last year at Knoxville. She finished 26th in her series debut. She also entered the Bristol dirt race last year but failed to qualify for that race.



“I’m pumped to get another shot with the truck on dirt,” Friesen said. “I am beyond grateful to Halmar International and Chris Larsen for believing in Stewart and I, this team, and in our family. I’ve watched Chris, Stewart and Trip (Bruce, crew chief) work very hard the past few years to build Halmar Friesen Racing into a top NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team. We have an amazing group at HFR, and the performance in 2022 is showing it. To get the opportunity to compete at this level is a racer’s dream, and I get to do it again with my husband as my teammate and with our son by our sides.”



Trip Bruce will be Friesen’s crew chief on the No. 62 team.



Halmar Friesen also fielded the No. 62 truck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this season with Todd Bodine as driver. Bodine finished 21st in the truck at that race.



The first of four qualifying races at Bristol is scheduled to get underway at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The main event is scheduled for an approximate 8 p.m. green flag.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter (@autoracingdaily) or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).