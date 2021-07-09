NASCAR Truck: Jessica Friesen returns for Knoxville

By AMANDA VINCENT



Jessica Friesen, wife of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen, plans to make her NASCAR national-series debut Friday night in the Corn Belt 150 Truck Series race at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway. She’ll drive a No. 62 Toyota a second entry for Halmar Friesen Racing, as a teammate to her husband, driver of the No. 52 HFR Toyota.



Friesen, a veteran of dirt sprint car and modified racing, planned to make her Truck Series debut in the dirt race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway in March. But when rain resulted in the cancellation of qualifying at Bristol, Friesen was left on the outside, looking in when the race starting grid was set.



“As Stewart Friesen mentioned on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Morning Drive this morning, we are excited to announce that we are bringing Jessica Friesen back to qualify at Knoxville Raceway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” a statement from the HFR team after the Bristol race weekend read.

If Friesen makes the race in Knoxville, she and Stewart Friesen will become the third husband and wife to compete against each other in a NASCAR national-level event in NASCAR history, the first since Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise in the NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series in 1998.



