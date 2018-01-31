NASCAR Truck: JJL Motorsports steps up program with BKR equipment

By AMANDA VINCENT

JJL Motorsports purchased assets of the shuttered Brad Keselowski Racing operation and plans to grow its program in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. JJL plans to continue to field the No. 97 Ford with Jesse Little as driver. Matt Noyce will be crew chief. With the purchase of BKR equipment, JJL Motorsports has made a manufacturer switch from Toyota to Ford.

“We’re excited about the changes and the future of JJL Motorsports,” JJL Motorsports Principal Jason Little said. “We’ve been very fortunate to have some great relationships in the Truck Series since our beginning, but 2018 is looking to be our most productive yet both on and off the track.”

The team also will compete in the ARCA Racing Series. The first Truck Series race of 2018 in which JJL Motorsports plans to compete is the Feb. 24 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. According to a JJL Motorsports press release, eight to 10 Truck Series races are on the team’s 2018 docket with the possibility of more races being added.

Jesse Little has made 13-career starts, to date, in the Truck Series between 2015 and 2017. He has one-career top-10, a ninth at Iowa Speedway in Newton last year. Little also has made 53 starts across NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East and West divisions, resulting in two wins, 18 top-fives and 28 top-10 finishes.

