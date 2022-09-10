NASCAR Truck: John Hunter Nemechek dominates Kansas

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – SEPTEMBER 09: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway on September 09, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

John Hunter Nemechek passed Carson Hocevar on the last lap of the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway on Friday night to claim his second win of the season and close the first round of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs in victory lane and with playoff advancement.

“It’s huge,” Nemechek said. “I just want to say thank you to our entire team, here, just everyone. I can’t thank them enough for the truck that they gave me tonight. This Tundra TRD Pro was absolutely on rails. Qualified on the pole, led a ton of laps, won both stages and won the race. We came in here really good, points wise, and it flips over and was able to get some more playoff points going into the next round. Puts us in a good spot and gives us some momentum moving into Bristol. I think this one is even sweeter. It’s been a really tough week for myself mentally, emotionally and things that you can’t control, but it feels good to come out here and cap it off with a win and show who I am.”

Although Nemechek’s win came down to a last-lap pass, he dominated the 134-lap race, leading a race-high 88 laps. He gave up the lead to pit under green on lap 103. Hocevar, after being among a handful of drivers to pit during the final caution on lap 74 for a Brett Moffitt blown engine and Timmy Hill spin and pitting, again, under the caution to top off his fuel cell on lap 80, stayed out when most of the race field pitted under green to inherit the lead.

After pitting, Nemechek had a sizable deficit to Hocevar but gained about a second per lap as he closed on Hocevar. Hocevar ran out of fuel in turn four of the last lap after leading 28 laps.

“I got nervous, there, for a couple laps, actually, with all the lapped traffic in front of me, and I kept dirtying myself with the dirty air,” Nemechek said. “I had to play it smarter, and I didn’t play it smart, there, for a couple laps. I got myself a little bit behind, but had huge speed and got a huge run off turn four. I knew that the 42 (Hocevar) was saving fuel, too, and trying to block, there. Just proud of all my guys, proud to get back to victory lane for the second time this year. We’re a little behind from last year. But I said I would rather win five races in the playoffs and win a championship than win five races in the regular season, and we’re going to try to do that.”

Despite the second-place finish, Hocevar missed playoff advancement by three points. Matt Crafton also was eliminated from the playoffs after finishing the race in the 15th position.

Ryan Preece finished third, Zane Smith fourth, and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five. Smith and Enfinger also advanced in the playoffs.

Other drivers advancing in the playoffs included Chandler Smith, Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen.

Pole sitter Nemechek also won both of the 30-lap stages in the first half of the race. He lost the lead to fellow front-row starter Majeski on lap eight but retook the position in lapped traffic on lap 21.

Nemechek, then, got off pit road first after the first stage and led throughout stage two. The second stage ended under caution because of a Bayley Currey spin on lap 56. The Currey caution was the first caution of the race for an on-track incident.

The yellow flag also waved on lap 65 for a Kaden Honeycutt spin.

Chandler Smith finished sixth, Corey Heim seventh, Majeski eighth, Colby Howard ninth, and Eckes was 10th.