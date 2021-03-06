NASCAR Truck: John Hunter Nemechek dominates Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 05: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bucked Up 200 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

John Hunter Nemechek dominated the Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night on his way to his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win of 2021, three races into the season. he led 94 laps of the 134 that made up the race.

“I just can’t thank everyone at Toyota, Jack Irving (TRD), Kyle Busch, Uncle Eric (Phillips, crew chief) for this opportunity,” Nemechek said. “It means a lot to me. Mobil 1 on board, coming back to the Truck Series, that was the plan, that was the goal. We came into this year with the hashtag here for wins, and we are here for wins. I definitely think experience paid off tonight. We did an amazing job. I can’t thank Fire Alarm Services, ROMCO, all of our partners for all of there help. Thank you fans for being here. It’s awesome to have you guys back. I can’t wait to go celebrate.”

Nemechek’s Kyle Busch Motorsports boss and teammate Kyle Busch finished second to give KBM the one-two finish. Busch raced from the back half of the 40-truck race field twice, first after starting from the 29th position and, again, after spinning with a flat tire and bringing out the sixth of nine race cautions on lap 89.

“We just didn’t have enough in our Cessna Tundra,” Busch said. “They were a little bit better than us, so not sure what differences they had. I was just really tight and really rough over the bumps, trying to get through the bumps. Looking at the splitter wear, it was really rough on the splitter and wearing through it. We were battling some little things, but overall, our truck was still fast. It was cool to come home one-two.”

Nemechek’s win Friday night snapped Busch’s three-race winning streak of the Bucked Up 200. Austin Hill, who won the most recent Truck Series race at LVMS last fall and the fall race at the track in 2019, finished third.

Stewart Friesen finished fourth, and Matt Crafton rounded out the top-five.

Nemechek started third and took his initial led from Sheldon Creed on a lap-seven restart. Creed led the first six laps after getting out in front of pole sitter Ben Rhodes on the opening lap.

Nemechek led the remainder of the first 30-lap stage. By the end of the stage, Busch was fourth in the running order.

Nemechek continued to lead in the early laps of stage two before Busch took his first lead on lap 48.

Busch wound up leading 16 laps of the race. The only driver other than the KBM duo of Nemechek and Busch to lead more than 10 laps was Brett Moffitt, who led 13 laps in the final 50 laps of the race before finishing 11th.

Nemechek retook the lead on the restart early in the final 74-lap stage of the race, and he and Busch ran first and second until Busch’s spin. Moffitt assumed the lead by staying out during Busch’s caution. Nemechek, though, took his race-winning lead from Moffitt on a lap-104 restart.

Zane Smith finished sixth, Grant Enfinger was seventh, Parker Kligerman was eighth, Christian Eckes ninth, and Rhodes finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Bucked Up 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).