NASCAR Truck: John Hunter Nemechek joins KBM

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 24: John H. Nemechek, driver of the #38 YANMAR Ford, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After a 2020 rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series, John Hunter Nemechek will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2021 to drive the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

“When it comes down to it, winning never hurts,” Nemechek said. “Winning can only help you and help your marketability. I want to win races. I’m here to win races. That’s ultimately what it came down to. I think being an experienced driver in the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series, and having one year of Cup underneath my belt, is definitely going to help as well.”

Nemechek has six Truck Series wins in 102-career series races for his family-owned NEMCO Motorsports between 2013 and 2020. He raced full-time for the team in 2016 and 2017. He contested three Truck Series races in 2020, with a season-best finish of sixth at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. His career-stats in the Truck Series also include 28 top-fives and 50 top-10 finishes.

Nemechek ran 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series races between 2018 and 2019, scoring a win at Kansas Speedway in 2018. He contested three Cup Series races with Front Row Motorsports as a substitute for Matt Tifft late in the 2019 season before going full-time with the team in 2020. He has three-career top-10 Cup race finishes in 39 races, including career-best eighth-place finishes in two races at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2020. He finished his rookie season 27th in the driver standings.a

“You’re racing so hard to run 20th-25th,” Nemechek said. “In the Truck Series, you’re still racing hard to win races, but I feel like the competition is so much stiffer in the Cup Series. There’s so much experience in the Cup Series, and you’re racing against all these veterans who’ve been there for such a long time. For a rookie coming in last year with no practice and no qualifying, you had to adapt so fast. Most of the places we went last year, our first laps being turned in a Cup car were when the green flag flew.”

