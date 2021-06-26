NASCAR Truck: John Hunter Nemechek leads KBM 1-2 at Pocono

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 26: John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Power Up Premium Trail Mix Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



John Hunter Nemechek continued his winning ways in his first season with Kyle Busch Motorsports on Saturday. In the Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., Nemechek claimed his fifth win in the first 13 races of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season and his third win in the last four races.



“The fastest truck definitely won today,” Nemechek said.

Nemechek passed team owner Kyle Busch on lap 55 of the 60-lap race. After a physical battle with Sheldon Creed in the closing laps, Busch finished second for a KBM one-two.



Busch led a race-high 20 laps.



Creed finished third. Tyler Ankrum finished fourth after an early-race pit-road speeding penalty. Austin Hill finished fifth.



Busch started the race in the 22nd position but was up to second by the time the opening stage ended on lap 15.



Zane Smith won the opening stage. He led nine of the first 15 laps after taking the lead on a lap-five restart.



Nemechek was winner of the second 15-lap stage after several frontrunners, including Smith snd Busch, pitted under green late in the stage. Nemechek stayed out in the second stage, instead pitting during the caution after the stage ended.



After the pit strategies played out, Busch was up front to start the final stage. Smith, though, was penalized for making his green-flag stop too late, heading to the pits after pit road closed for the final two laps of the stage.



Smith recovered to finish eighth. Other top-10 finishers included Matt Crafton in sixth, Todd Gilliland in seventh, Ryan Preece in ninth Derek Kraus in 10th.

The yellow flag waved only twice for on-track incidents. Jack Wood and Johnny Sauter brought out a caution on the first lap. The final caution came on lap 51 when Stewart Friesen hit the wall.