NASCAR Truck: John Hunter Nemechek wins at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT
John Hunter Nemechek held off Carson Hocevar on an overtime restart Friday night to win the Dead On Tools 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. It was Nemechek’s 12th-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win but his first in the first seven races of the 2022 season.
“Huge shout out to all the guys that work on this No. 4 KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports) Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO, just Mobil 1 and everyone that puts their heart and soul into what’s going on. This is huge,” Nemechek said. “Just thank you to everyone. Thank you to the fans. This place is packed. Awesome crowd. I thought we gave it away early, honestly, and we’re able to rebound and battle back so it’s cool. Aspen (daughter), I think, is sleeping, so hopefully, Taylor (wife) gets her up and brings her to victory lane so we can celebrate. Learned a lot tonight and was finally able to bring home the first one of the year. I’m just thankful for the opportunity I have from Kyle (Busch, team owner), Toyota and TRD (Toyota Racing Development) for putting me in this truck. Let’s go celebrate.”
Hocevar finished second after 149 laps. Grant Enfinger and Ty Majeski finished third and fourth Matt Crafton looked to notch his first top-five of the season, but his truck was too low in the front in post-race inspection. As a result, Crafton was disqualified, and Parker Kligerman moved up ro the fifth position after initially being thought as the sixth-place finisher.
Ross Chastain was third for the final restart, but after stalling, he wound up 26th at the checkered flag after leading 46 laps.
Nemechek led a race-high 69 laps.
Chastain and Nemechek ran first and second to begin the last 50 laps of the race that was scheduled for 147 laps after getting off pit road in the top-two during the caution that followed the conclusion of stage two on lap 90. Nemechek took the lead from Chastain 107, a lap after a restart.
Christian Eckes, who sustained damage on pit road in an incident with Nemechek just before lap 100, took only two tires to get out of the pits first during a lap-116 caution for Corey Heim.
Nemechek retook the lead on lap 123, soon after the restart. Hocever, then, took second to challenge Nemechek for the lead.
Nemechek dominated the first 45-lap stage and Chastain the second, but neither was a stage winner. Instead, Parker Kligerman and Hocevar were first-time stage winners.
Nemechek started on the pole after a slight rain delay but lost the lead to Zane Smith on lap 19. Nemechek retook the lead by staying out during a lap-19 caution for a Lawless Alan spin, but Kligerman, who pitted for tires during the lap-19 caution, was able to take advantage of those newer tires to take a stage-winning lead on lap 45.
Chastain got out of the pits first to restart for stage two as the frontrunner. Todd Bodine stayed out for a brief lead during a lap-73 yellow flag, but Chastain retook the lead on a lap-79 restart.
Hocevar took the lead from Chastain on lap 86 to take the stage-two win on lap 90.
Ryan Preece was sixth, Smith seventh, Tyler Ankrum eighth, Bodine ninth, and Matt DiBenedetto finished 10th.
Below, are the results of the Dead On Tools 200: