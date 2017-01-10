NASCAR Truck: John Wes Townley retires, Athenian Motorsports shuts down

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver John Wes Townley has retired from racing, effective immediately. Athenian Motorsports, the team for which he most recently raced has shuttered its operations. Athenian Motorsports was owned by Tony Townley, John Wes Townley’s father.

Townley competed in 18 of the 23 races on the 2016 Truck Series schedule, missing the final three races of the year because of an ankle injury sustained outside the race truck. He missed two other races last year when he was sidelined by a concussion.

In all, Townley has 110-career Camping World Truck Series starts, with one of those resulting in a win in 2015 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His Truck Series stats also include five top-fives and 24 top-10 finishes.

Townley joined the Camping World Truck Series in 2008, running seven of 24 races that season. He then moved to the Nationwide (now-Xfinity) Series in 2009. The 2009 season was his only full season in the Nationwide Series. In his only full-time Nationwide Series, Townley drove a No. 09 entry for RAB Racing.

Townley joined Richard Childress Racing in 2010 to continue in the Nationwide Series, but he was released from that team after the fifth race of the season. Late in 2010, he returned to RAB Racing. Townly ran part-time in the Nationwide/Xfinity Series from 2010 through 2016.

In 2012 Townley returned to the Camping World Truck Series with RAB Racing. He was a full-time or near-full-time driver in the series from then through the conclusion of 2016, racing for teams including Red Horse Racing and Wauters Motorsports before driving a truck fielded by his father.

