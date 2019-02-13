NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter confirms return to ThorSport Racing

FORT WORTH, TX – JUNE 08: Johnny Sauter, driver of the #21 ISM Connect Chevrolet, stands on the grid during the US Concrete Qualifying Day for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series PPG 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 8, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series veteran driver Johnny Sauter is proving you can, indeed, go home again, as he confirmed Tuesday that he has returned to ThorSport Racing for the 2019 Truck Series season. He’ll drive the No. 13 for the team this year, beginning with Friday night’s season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

“2019 has me returning home to ThorSport,” Sauter said on FOX Sport’s “Race Hub” show Tuesday evening. “Duke and Rhonda (Thorson, team owners) have been great not only to me but to the Truck Series for 23 years at a high level. I couldn’t be more proud to be going back there racing for wins and a championship.”

Sauter replaces reigning Truck Series Rookie-of-the-Year Myatt Snider in the No. 13. Snider, though, will remain with ThorSport on a part-time basis, driving the No. 27 Ford. Snider plans to fill-out his 2019 racing schedule with IMSA and Late Model races. The number of Truck Series races he’ll contest hasn’t been announced.

“We don’t have our full plans solidified yet but we’re making good progress to run all kinds of race cars all over the place this year,” Snider told Autoweek.

Sauter has 244-career Truck Series starts, resulting in 23 wins, 102 top-fives and 157 top-10 finishes and the 2016 Truck Series championship. He drove trucks for ThorSport Racing, first the No. 13, and then, the No. 98, his first seven full-time seasons in the series (2009-2015), scoring 10 of his wins there before moving to GMS Racing ahead of the 2016 season.

Sauter was released from GMS Racing after the 2018 season, just before reigning Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt was announced as an addition to the GMS Racing driver stable. Sauter won six races in 2018, matching Moffitt for most wins on the season.

