NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter continues winning ways at Dover

during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series JEGS 200 at Dover International Speedway on May 3, 2019 in Dover, Delaware.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Johnny Sauter continued his string of Dover (Del.) International Speedway wins Friday evening when he took the checkered flag in the Jegs 200. The win was his third-straight Gander Outdoors Truck Series win at the track. It also made him only the second Truck Series regular to win in the first six races of the 2019 season.

“When you get kicked to the curb, you feel like you have a lot to prove,” Sauter said, referencing his return to ThorSport Racing after losing his ride at GMS Racing at the end of the 2018 season. “I have to thank (ThorSport Racing owners) Duke and Rhonda Thorson, most importantly. A couple months ago I didn’t know if I’d be racing.”

GMS Racing driver Brett Moffitt finished second after reading a race-high 81 of the 200 laps that made up the race, and Harrison Burton finished third. Sauter’s ThorSport Racing teammates Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes finished fourth through sixth to give ThorSport three finishes inside the top-five, four inside the top-six.

Crafton’s top-five finish came after starting in the back because of an engine change and a pit stop for a loose spark-plug wire while pit road was still closed just before the halfway point of the race.

Moffitt and Sauter were the two stage winners in the first 90 laps of the race, with Moffitt winning the first 45-lap stage and Sauter the second.

“It’s all about track position, really,” Moffitt said. “When we were out front, we could lead and won the first stage, but it was just a lot of traffic cost us track position that we never got back.”

After starting on the pole, Moffitt led the entire first stage. Sauter ran second to Moffitt throughout the stage.

Sauter took his first lead on lap 82 and took his stage win eight laps later. But Sheldon Creed beat him off pit road after the second stage to restart with the lead for the final 110-lap stage.

After the first two stages ran caution-free, the yellow flag waved four times in the final stage. During the first of those cautions for a Korbin Forrister wreck on lap 111, Sauter lost several positions when he had trouble re-firing his truck after shutting it off to save fuel. He wound up restarting ninth after taking the caution in the second position.

Creed and Rhodes led laps, Rhodes after a two-tire stop during a lap-154 caution for an Austin Wayne Self/Todd Gilliland incident, before Sauter retook the lead for the final time on lap 170.

After leading several laps early in the final stage, Creed was involved in a multi-truck wreck that also involved Gilliland and Tyler Ankrum on a lap-160 restart

Other top-10 finishers included Austin Hill in seventh, Derek Kraus in eighth, Ankrum in ninth and Ross Chastain in 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order for the Jegs 200 at Dover International Speedway:

