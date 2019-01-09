NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter, GMS Racing part ways

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 14: Johnny Sauter, driver of the #21 Allegiant Chevrolet, races during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 14, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Johnny Sauter and GMS Racing have parted ways, the race team announced Wednesday.

“We cannot thank Johnny enough for his contributions to the growth and success of GMS Racing,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “He won the first championship for us and added a lot of trophies to our shop. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors, both in and out of racing.”

Specific 2019 racing racing plans for neither Sauter nor GMS Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet team have been announced. GMS Racing is declining comments beyond the statement quoted above. Sauter said in a SiriusXM NASCAR Radio interview that he was notified by GMS Racing that the decision was financial, but he also said he was under the impression he would be replaced by reigning Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt.

Sauter was a driver for GMS Racing in the Truck Series since 2016. In his first year with GMS, he won the Truck Series driver championship, the first such title for both driver and team. The following year, he finished second in the standings.

Sauter won six times in the 23 races that made up the 2018 season. After making the Championship Four of the 2018 playoffs, he finished 12th in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, fourth among the four title contenders. As a result he was fourth in the standings at season’s end.

In 69 races with GMS Racing, Sauter won 13 times and posted 39 top-fives and 55 top-10 finishes.

