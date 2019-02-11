NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter, reportedly, returning to ThorSport Racing

FORT WORTH, TX – JUNE 08: Johnny Sauter, driver of the #21 ISM Connect Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane by placing the winner’s sticker on his car after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series PPG 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 8, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Johnny Sauter if expected to return to ThorSport Racing to continue his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series career, a RacinBoys.com report by Lee Spencer, citing unnamed sources, claims. He is expected to drive a No. 13 Ford for the team.

Sauter lost his ride at GMS Racing after the 2018 season, days before Brett Moffitt was announced as GMS Racing’s latest hire as driver of one of the team’s other trucks. The No. 21 GMS entry formerly driven by Sauter will not be fielded in 2019, the race team claims. Sauter had been a driver for GMS since 2016, winning the Truck Series championship in his first season with the team. In 2018, he matched Moffitt in wins with six.

Before moving to GMS Racing, Sauter was a driver at ThorSport Racing since 2009, his first full-time season in the Truck Series. In all, Sauter has 244-career starts in the series, dating back to 2003, resulting in 23 wins, 102 top-fives and 157 top-10 finishes.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).