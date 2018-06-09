NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter scores another win at Texas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Johnny Sauter held off Stewart Friesen after a restart with two laps remaining in the PPG 400 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday night to beat the race pole sitter by 0.092 seconds. The win was Sauter’s second-straight and fourth, overall, of the season, nine races into 2018. It also was his second-consecutive and fifth, overall, career win at TMS, pulling him to within one win of TMS record-holder Todd Bodine.

“We made great adjustments and played the track position game,” Sauter said. “That‘s where the speed is at, getting in clean air. This has been a dream start and proud to get this win. I‘m speechless; don‘t know what to say anymore. Five wins at Texas, it‘s awesome.”

Friesen, still in search of his first-career Truck Series win, claimed his second-career second-place finish.

“He was hungry for his first win,” Sauter said of Friesen. “I got a good launch and that‘s all it took. Justin Haley helped push me along. Going into Turn 3 on the last lap I ran out of fuel, but then it fired up.”

Sauter’s GMS Racing teammate, Justin Haley, finished third, giving Chevrolet the top-three spots in the finishing order. Two ThorSport Racing teammates, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton, rounded out the top-five.

Friesen won the first 40-lap stage of the 167-lap race and Enfinger the second. Both took leads from Todd Gilliland when Gilliland pitted during cautions in the closing laps of each stayed while at least a handful of others stayed out.

Gilliland finished the race in the sixth position after leading a race-high 62 laps.

“We had such a strong Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra tonight, and that’s what it’s about – bringing fast trucks out here, giving me the opportunity,” Gilliland said. “We put on two tires, there, and we just got them so tight behind. I don’t know if it’s traffic or tires or what, but still very very proud of everyone at Kyle Busch Motorsports. They gave me the truck I needed, and now, we just need to keep working together.”

Eventual race winner Sauter led the final 51 laps after taking his first and only lead on lap 117.

Aside from Sauter and Friesen, other top-five finishers included Justin Haley in third, Enfinger fourth and Matt Crafton in fifth.

Finishing seventh through 10th were Tyler Young, Cody Coughlin, Spencer Davis and Noah Gragson.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdaily).