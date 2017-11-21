NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter sticks with GMS Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Johnny Sauter will continue his relationship with GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2018, according to a recent announcement from the race team. It will be his third season with GMS.

“I can’t thank the Gallagher family and Mike Beam enough for the opportunity they’ve given me the last two years,” Sauter said. “To be able to compete at this level, where you know you could win any given weekend, is incredible and I’m excited to be able to continue with the No. 21 team next year.”

Sauter moved to GMS Racing from ThorSport Racing for the 2016 season. That year he won the Camping World Truck Series drivers’ championship. He followed that up in 2017 by getting to the Championship Four to be among the championship competitors in last Friday’s season-ending Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Sauter has 17-career Truck Series wins, seven of those coming in his two years with GMS Racing. He won three races in his championship season of 2016 and was a four-time winner in 2017. In all, Sauter has 221-career starts in the series, running a truck full-time since 2009. Since he went full-time in the Camping World Truck Series, ThorSport and GMS Racing are the only two teams for which he’s raced in the series.

Prior to joining the Truck Series full-time, Sauter competed in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series. He’s a three-time winner in the Xfinity Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily).