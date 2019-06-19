NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter still has racing plans for this weekend

Photo from Johnny Sauter (via Twitter)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Johnny Sauter is suspended from NASCAR racing at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill., on Saturday night, but the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver plans to race Saturday night, anyway. He announced his plans via Twitter on Tuesday evening, shortly after NASCAR’s announcement of his one-race suspension.

“Change of plans… Dells Raceway Park Saturday night Dick Trickle 99! Ya know a Real Racer #DickTrickle #SupportYourLocalShortTrack,” Sauter (@JohnnySauter) tweeted.

Sauter will drive a No. 5 late model in the Dick Trickle 99 at Dells Raceway Park in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Sauter’s NASCAR suspension came as a result of the driver intentionally wrecking Austin Hill during a caution that came out on lap 138 of the 200-lap M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 16. The move was in retaliation for being wrecked by Hill. That incident brought out the caution. Hill later admitted to wrecking Sauter on purpose. Hill was not penalized.

