NASCAR Truck: Johnny Sauter suspended

during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series JEGS 200 at Dover International Speedway on May 3, 2019 in Dover, Delaware.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Johnny Sauter has been suspended from Saturday’s Carshield 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill., after wrecking Austin Hill during a caution during the M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway in Newton on June 16.

Despite missing the Gateway race, Sauter will retain his 2019 Truck Series playoff eligibility. He secured a birth in the playoffs with a win at Dover (Del.) International Speedway earlier this season.

After spinning as a result of contact from Austin Hill, bringing out a caution on lap 138 of the 200-lap race, Sauter retaliated by spinning Hill during the caution.

Although Hill admitted to intentionally wrecking Sauter, he was not penalized, but NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller said during an interview on “SiriusXM Speedway” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that Hill was now on NASCAR radar.

NASCAR also issued a $2,500 fine to Carl Joiner Jr., crew chief on the No. 88 ThorSport Racing team of Matt Crafton, because the No. 88 truck has a lug nut loose or missing after the race.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report, released Tuesday, also included an indefinite suspension for Clifford M. Turner for a behavioral rules violation. Turner was in violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

